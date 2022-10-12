When should one forgive?

Grief due to infidelity can cause emotional and physical pain along with bringing changes in one’s brain. As a result, the time taken to recover from the grief due to betrayal can change from one person to another.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman expects to reconcile with her sister after she has an affair with the latter’s fiance.

Woman wants to reconcile with sister after she has an affair with her fiance

The author starts the post by saying that she and her sister were extremely close when they were kids.

When they were teenagers, her sister got intimate with a guy she (the author) had a crush on. The author and the boy flirted and wanted to build something up. She had confided in her sister about this.

But her sister got intimate with the boy, saying that she was testing him for her (the author). Even though the author wasn’t dating him, her sister hurt her. Despite that, the author let it go.

When the author was 20, she met her ex, and they started dating at 22. He proposed to her 18 months after that and they were planning the wedding when she learned that her sister was having affair with him. The affair wasn’t just physical, her sister and ex would sneak out on dates, sleep together on her (the author’s) bed, and even get intimate in her (the author’s) childhood bedroom.

Her sister broke down and apologized when she confronted her. Apparently, the author’s sister didn’t realize how hurt she would be. Her sister wanted her forgiveness and persisted even after she (sister) moved in with the author’s ex.

Having said that, the author’s parents approached her with the request to get to know her niece (sister’s first daughter). The 6-year-old girl knew the author well through others and wanted her in her life. Despite all the forcing, she didn’t attend the birthday. Her parents are disappointed and think she should have gone.

What do you think? Was the author wrong to not go to the birthday party? Share your thoughts below.