Holding on to grudges is a natural human tendency that should be ignored when the need arises. Forgiving can lead to better mental health, less anxiety, and improved relationships.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman is furious at her husband for caring for his sick mother, who is a rude mother-in-law, on her birthday.

Woman furious at husband for caring for his 'sick mom' on her birthday

The author starts the post by saying that he and his wife live with his mother due to circumstances. They are putting up with his mother just because she is housing them. He admits that she isn’t a great mother-in-law but ensures he tries to contain issues before they escalate. He emphasizes that he always supports his wife.

His wife is very particular about her birthday and expects a lot. She gets easily disappointed if anything goes wrong during the celebration or surprises. So the author had planned a grand birthday with extra surprises.

But his mother, unexpectedly, falls down the stairs while she ran wearing heels. When they went to her, she resisted taking any help and said she was fine. His mother was withering in pain because she had hurt her wrist and clearly needed medical attention. When he offered to drive her to the hospital his mother declined. He saw his wife’s face fall when he offered his mother help. Later, his mother went to the hospital on her own, and his wife accused him of being insensitive for not celebrating her birthday and offering to help his mother.

The author didn’t want to argue, so left the topic, and they went out. They returned home in the evening to change for a big celebration but found his mother struggling to cook something to eat. His mother refused help at first but caved in later. He cooked her grilled sandwich while his wife dressed. Upon seeing that he wasn’t ready, she became visibly disappointed. He let her know that he would take a few minutes and rushed to get ready.

Once they were inside their car, his wife berated him for caring for his mother, who is an awful person, instead of making her birthday special. He pointed out that it was an emergency but his wife countered that it was his mother’s mistake for running down the stairs wearing heels. She also argued that her mother has a partner, who was out of the station and couldn’t fly in until the next day, to care for her.

She ended the argument by saying that she wouldn’t forgive him for making her feel second to his mother on her birthday.

What do you think? Was the author wrong to help his mother when she was unwell?