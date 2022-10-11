Mom orders cake stepdaughter doesn't like on her birthday

Birthdays are functions where families come together to celebrate a person. But these celebrations could be a little difficult in blended families where other kids might feel unfair.

When this happens, the parents might take sides instead of finding a solution.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman changes her stepdaughter’s birthday cake’s flavor to something her own daughter likes.

Mom orders a cake stepdaughter doesn't like on her birthday

The author starts the post by saying that his daughter, Olivia, is 13 years old while his wife’s daughter, Britney, is 16 years old. Both the girls are polar opposites, such as Olivia being an introvert while Britney is an extrovert.

On Olivia’s 13th birthday, the author ordered a chocolate cake because it was her favorite. His wife asked him to order a Vanilla cake instead because Britney hates chocolate. The author explained that Olivia hates vanilla and since it's her birthday, she should get the cake she wants.

On the day of Olivia’s birthday, he finds that his wife ‘made changes to the cake’ by changing it from chocolate to vanilla and having a few small pieces of chocolate on top. His wife reasoned that this way both the girls would like the cake. When the author lost it, his wife said that birthdays are not occasions to show favoritism and that Britney was observing and watching how he was treating them differently.

The author called the bakery and replaced the vanilla cake with a chocolate cake. But his wife refused to take part in the celebration.

Later, they got into an argument about how the author was controlling and selfish. She said he should have used the opportunity to teach Olivia to compromise for everyone’s happiness. He countered that she was teaching Britney to be entitled. Now they’re not talking and the author is wondering whether he was wrong.

What do you think? Should the author have ordered a vanilla cake? Share your thoughts below.