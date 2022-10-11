"If you and your dad wouldn't be too cheap" Man shouts at his girlfriend in the airport

Is it right to shout at one in public?

Public yelling is an unacceptable behavior that will come off as embarrassing to the person on the other end. It could also create trauma, even if small, in the recipient .

As a result, the relationship might become unhealthy. On the other hand, the partner who shouts might get rid of their frustration while seeming immature to the public .

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man shouts at his girlfriend in the airport.

"If you and your dad wouldn't be too cheap"

The author starts the post by saying that he and his girlfriend (from South America) were vacationing together in Europe when her dad decided to visit them. So his girlfriend organized a trip for the three of them.

They rented an Airbnb in Rome and were scheduled to arrive at the airport at 11 P.M. He learned that his girlfriend hadn’t informed the host when they would be arriving even after the host enquired about it. He reminded her to inform the host of their ETA.

Having said that, their flight was delayed by 30 minutes, and arrived in Rome at 11:30 P.M. The host contacted the author, asking him about their ETA. When he said they would reach late, the host confirmed that it was too late and the maximum late check-in time was 12 A.M. The host suggested they take a taxi to make it on time.

When the author raised the issue with his girlfriend, she told him that the host and she came to an agreement. They bought bus tickets and their ETA was 2 A.M. The author was curious as to what their agreement was because the host had insisted they reach early.

When he pressed for it, his girlfriend didn’t tell him the details but agreed to take the taxi. At 12:45 A.M, she told him that the host asked them to check in by 1 A.M. But their shortest ETA was 1:30 A.M.

The author was tired from all the walking, was going through a lot of physical pain, and had a strong sleeping pill at 11 P.M. He got overwhelmed and shouted at her.

"In no world can we make it there at 1. Stop making us run in circles and wake up to reality. We should have taken a taxi an hour ago if you and your dad wouldn't be too cheap."

His girlfriend texted the host letting her know that they wouldn’t make it and stayed close to the airport.

The host was a single mother in her 20s who felt bad for making them sleep elsewhere. She bought them a bottle of wine and, upon seeing his girlfriend’s old dad, started crying and refunded them. The author felt awful for putting the young woman through so much because of his girlfriend’s fault.

What do you think? Was the author wrong to shout at his girlfriend? Share your thoughts below.