"My husband was fascinated by her," Man becomes obsessed with wife's boss

Being married can’t stop a person from having a crush on someone they admire or spent a lot of time with. Although this doesn’t show that the marriage is faulty or the couple isn’t happy, it could mean that there is room for improvement in the relationship.

However, as a mature person, one need not act on those feelings as they often disappear over time. If not, the crush might end up ruining the marriage.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man is obsessed with his wife’s boss.

"My husband was fascinated by her"

The author (26 years old) starts the post by saying that she started working in a company 1.5 years ago. She admired her boss (38 years old) because she was passionate about work and values her employees.

For example, all employees got 7 paid vacation weeks per year. Also, her boss increased everyone’s salary by 20% because the company was growing and she appreciated her employees.

So the author couldn’t shut up talking about her boss to her husband (29 years old). Everything was fine until he met her at a company party last Christmas. Since then he has made comments like ‘she must’ve been beautiful when she was young' and ‘she could’ve been a model’.

Things took a turn for the worse when he started following the author’s boss on social media. Since her boss has a private account, he used the author’s account to follow her. He also follows the company account and likes all posts with her picture.

At the beginning of the year, her boss got divorced because her (boss’s) husband was having an affair with a younger woman. Since that created a few issues in the office, everyone knew about it despite her boss being a private person.

The author’s husband was heartbroken. He kept asking the author how a man can leave a woman like her boss. He said he would have cherished her, and so on. That’s when the author felt her husband’s fascination had become a crush or, worse, love.

The author still let it slide till this Friday. When the author and her husband were out for movies and they saw her boss with a much younger man. Her husband was visibly upset because he didn’t know her boss would date young men. Her husband insisted they tell them ‘hello’ but she refused and yelled at him to control himself.

After they reached home, her husband stalked her boss’s social media and was relieved that the man was her nephew. Apparently, her boss was in the movies with a few family members. The author started yelling and crying. She locked herself inside their bedroom and shouted at him that he (her husband) loves her boss.

Even though he was surprised by her outburst, he tried to console her. But he worsened the situation when he said, “It’s not like someone like her would look my way.”

The author spoke to her sister and mother, who said she was making a big deal out of nothing.

