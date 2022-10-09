Dad visits daughter to ensure she isn't living with a guy

When should parents stop interfering in children’s lives?

By exerting too much control over their children’s lives, parents could be causing them lifelong psychological damage . If parents are concerned about safety they can confront their children instead of stalking or bothering them.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a dad stops by his daughter’s house to confirm she isn’t in a relationship.

Dad stalks daughter to ensure she isn't living with a guy

The author starts the post by saying that her daughter moved out a month and a half ago. Although in the beginning, she would call and text them regularly, she appeared moody and acted out of character later.

She would take a lot of time to respond to calls or texts and seemed less enthusiastic to talk. When they asked, she would explain that she was tired after work.

The author reasons that she might be tired since they usually call at night when they’re also tired. He adds that his daughter gets moody when she is overwhelmed, so wonders whether that’s why there is a sudden change.

This went on for a while. Now, the author and his wife think that their daughter is hiding something from them. They suspect her of being involved with a man and went to her apartment to check. Since they hadn’t let her date when she was with them, he was scared that she chose a dangerous man. But they didn’t tell anyone their doubts.

Everything seemed okay when they visited her. But their son said what they did was creepy. The author mentions that his actions were out of concern for his daughter.

What do you think? Was the author wrong to visit his daughter to ensure her safety? Share your thoughts below.