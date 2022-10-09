There is a fine line between mocking and joking. A sentence might seem like a joke to the one cracking it but might hurt the person on the receiving end.

Therefore, one must ensure that their joke isn’t offending and is funny to everyone listening to it.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man laughs when his family cracks an insensitive joke and calls his girlfriend ugly.

Boyfriend laughs as his family calls girlfriend 'ugly'

The author starts the post by saying that his girlfriend is absolutely beautiful but has a large scar on her face. His family often jokes about it but his girlfriend finds it hurtful and thinks they’re mocking her in the name of dark humor. So she refused to meet up with them.

But during Christmas, the author wanted badly to be with his family. So he assured her that he wouldn’t excuse his family’s behavior if they mocked her.

The dinner went well till his mother and sister took out sweaters with his girlfriend’s face printed all over them and called them ‘ugly’ sweaters. The author found it funny because his girlfriend was beautiful and calling her ugly seemed ironic to him. When his girlfriend looked at him, he explained it was ironic. She left after that and texted him to find his own way to come back.

His mother and sister think that his girlfriend was being a baby and overreacting. He was also angry because she created a scene. When he reached home, they got into an argument about how he let his family treat her poorly by encouraging them.

Later, he told his cousin what happened, who supported his girlfriend, and pointed out he and his family were wrong. Now, the author is confused.

What do you think? Was the author wrong to let his family mock his girlfriend? Share your thoughts below.