Bride threatens to uninvite groom's father if he doesn't pay for her 'dream wedding'

Should one threaten to uninvite a person if they refuse to pay for their dream wedding?

On average, a wedding, including the reception, cost approximately $28,000 in 2021. But is a one-day event worth it?

Those who say weddings can be cheap and still beautiful, point out that such extravagant functions are likely to put the couple in debt and strain the marriage. A study found that couples with a wedding over $20,000 are more likely to separate than those whose weddings were less than $1,000.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a bride threatens to uninvite the groom’s dad if he doesn’t pay for her dream wedding.

Dad refuses to pay for son’s wedding

The author starts the post by saying that his son and his son’s girlfriend are getting married in April. They're currently going through the wedding plans and arrangements. Although they have been together for five years, the author couldn’t form a great relationship with the bride.

The issue is that the bride has a wonderful image of her dream wedding, which requires a lot of money and will likely push them into debt. But she refuses to scale the wedding down at any cost and calls anyone who is against it unsupportive.

To cover expenses, she is demanding money as a gift. Since the amount she is asking everyone is around $1,000, no one is willing to contribute. If they reason that they can’t afford so much, she asks them to buy stuff that will cost over $1,000.

On the other hand, the author’s son (the groom) seems gloomy and tired and hasn’t acted concerned in public.

Having said that, the bride is asking the author to chip in almost half of what he already gifted them. Since that is out of his budget, he refused.

The author explains that he doesn’t see why one should spend so much on a ‘dream wedding’. He added that he would have gladly helped if it was a mortgage or any other emergency.

The bride accused him of trying to ruin her ‘dream wedding' and threatened to uninvite him if he didn’t contribute. His son is asking him to just apologize, while the bride’s family is angry at him.

