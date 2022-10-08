Husband gives 'intrusive' mother access to new house against wife's wishes

An overbearing and intrusive in-law doesn’t give the couple enough private space and is often judgemental. They might try to force their beliefs on the couple and strain the relationship .

Therefore, setting up boundaries with in-laws can prevent issues and help maintain a healthy relationship. This can also give the couple space to express their emotions and let them go about their life without external interference.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man gives his intrusive mother a copy of his new house key, despite his wife’s protests.

Husband gives 'intrusive' mother copy of his new house keys against wife's wishes

The author starts the post by saying that she and her husband purchased a new house last month. Since his mother would invade their privacy and interfere in their lives, the author prohibited her husband from giving access to his mother.

At the same time, her mother-in-law nagged them for a copy of the key to their new house. When the author refused, her mother-in-law begged, cried, and sent people to convince her.

But later, she found that her husband gave his mother a copy of the key behind her back. She was livid and her husband washed his hands off by saying there was nothing he could do.

So the author called a locksmith and changed the locks. When her husband found out he blamed the author for taking such a decision without consulting him. She pointed out that he didn’t consult her before giving his mother keys and said that she was unwilling to live in paranoia in her own house.

Now her husband’s family is calling her names and her husband won’t talk to her till she corrects her mistake.

