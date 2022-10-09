Man has an affair because wife has higher IQ

Are intelligent women bad wives?

Unlike the common perception, a major reason why men have an affair is to drive their egos . Men who have low self-confidence might feel the attention and external validation from one person isn’t enough and, therefore, start another romantic relationship.

But not all men chose that path.

According to The Daily Beast , only ‘immature and underdeveloped’ men have an affair for an ego boost. Such men resort to having an affair when they encounter a problem in their relationship and can’t find a solution.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man has an affair with his colleague because his wife has a higher IQ.

Husband has affair with his co-worker

The author starts the post by saying that her husband of seven years always complimented her on being intelligent and would share it with others as well. But that changed after they took an IQ test six months ago.

The author scored 152 while her husband got 133. He got moody and distant after that. Although the author noticed his immediate change, she didn’t know how to talk about it out of fear of emotionally hurting him. She reasoned that he would be embarrassed because the test was from his company and, therefore, visible to his colleagues.

After a month, things went back to normal but he wasn’t as affectionate as before. He stopped complimenting her intelligence and talking about it. But he was pleasant and happy.

That’s when she found that her husband was having an affair. She saw his conversation with a friend about how he felt turned off by the author after the test. He brags about his affair to his friends, brothers, and all their wives.

The author wrote that she can’t divorce her husband at the moment because she wants her young kids (four of them) to have both parents. If she files for a divorce, she might not get the primary custody of her children as she can’t afford to raise them alone.

Additionally, they have a prenup for 10 years. So if she files for divorce she might end up paying him.

