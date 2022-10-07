Woman berates bride for having her boyfriend's ex in the bridal party

Meeting with a partner’s ex can make one insecure, jealous, and threatened. But in such situations, one has to remain calm and collected and treat the ex like you would treat any other person.

Also, one must be prepared to accept that some family members might still love the ex. There’s no need to feel jealous, angry, and annoyed about that.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman berates the bride for having her boyfriend’s ex in the bridal party.

Woman asks her brother’s ex to be a bridesmaid and goes off on his new GF

The author starts the post by saying that her brother, Mike, and his ex-GF, Grace, have had an on-and-off relationship since high school. Even when they break up, they do things together like attend family events and go on vacations.

So naturally, the author and Grace are very close and the former asked the latter to be her bridesmaid. But Grace and Mike broke up 3 months ago. So the author made the announcement to both of them together to know whether they weren’t comfortable with it. As expected, Mike was happy that Grace was a bridesmaid. Mike let the author know that he will have Sarah, his new girlfriend, as his plus one.

Although Sarah hadn’t met the author (the bride), she messaged her on Facebook demanding she exclude Grace from the bridal party. Having Grace as a bridesmaid would seem like she (Grace) was more of a family than herself. They ended up having a huge argument over that.

When she told Mike about this, he supported her, saying Sarah crossed the line and was acting jealous. But many others in the family think Sarah’s reasoning makes sense.

What do you think? Should Grace be a bridesmaid when Sarah is only Mike’s plus one? Share your thoughts below.