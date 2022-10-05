Woman blames sister-in-law's small body for her miscarriage

Miscarriage can negatively affect the woman’s self-compassion and self-care ideas. They might resent their bodies , and exhibit anger, guilt, disappointment, or frustration for losing the baby.

Family and friends can help women who’re going through such sorrow by listening to their grief and encouraging them to talk about their dreams of having a healthy family .

What if they do just the opposite?

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman blames her sister-in-law’s small body for her miscarriage.

Woman responds rudely to sister-in-law’s comment on her miscarriage

The author starts the post by saying that she and her brother-in-law’s wife, Valerie, never had a close relationship. But that changed after Valerie started commenting on the author’s small and thin figure, especially because her chest and back were flat.

Since Valerie is blessed in both those areas, she cares a lot about her appearance and spends a lot of time and money on it. But the author ignored them and took the comments easily.

Finally, after 3 years of trying, the author got pregnant. She miscarried around 2 weeks ago and her mother-in-law invited her for dinner to cheer her up. While they were eating, Valerie brought up the author’s miscarriage and said that they lost the baby because her body has limited potential.

The author was surprised and furious. She looked at Valerie from toe to head, stared at her chest, and replied that all her (Valerie’s) class and brain had melted to her chest area.

Everyone was stunned and Valerie’s husband started arguing. All the while, the author’s husband didn’t say anything. He berated her for ruining the dinner later while they were returning home.

