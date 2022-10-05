"In loving memory of John Doe, son, husband, father, and adulterer" Woman wrote on late husband's gravestone

How to take revenge on a spouse who had an affair?

Being cheated on is a painful experience that makes one question their self-worth and actions. They might feel anxious , guilty, and depressed by the betrayal of their significant other. Not the least, emotional pain can also affect their physical health.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman lets the world know that her husband had an affair by carving it on his gravestone.

Man refuses to pay to change his father's gravely insulting gravestone

The author starts the post by saying that his parents had a bitter marriage that was about to end.

His father had an affair with a married colleague and got her pregnant. He was planning to divorce his mother, relocate to Canada and live with his affair partner. But he passed away unexpectedly while they (colleague and father) were being intimate. Since his father had just moved out, his parents hadn’t legally separated.

The author adds that his mother was hurt and petty and marked his gravestone “In loving memory of John Doe, son, husband, father, and adulterer.” His dad’s family and pregnant affair partner are furious at his mother for that.

They approached him to fix it. But since it's his mother’s plot, he refused to do anything. Moreover, the author thinks what is said on the gravestone is true and doesn’t have to be changed.

What do you think? Should the author pay to change what is written on his dad’s gravestone? Share your thoughts below.