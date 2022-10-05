"I felt trapped with a baby that needed me, no job, and no place to go" Woman pleads with husband for divorce

What should one do if their partner has an open affair but doesn’t want a divorce?

Being cheated on is a devastating feeling that can even change a person’s brain chemistry. Such people not only experience emotional trauma but also physical pain .

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman pleads with her husband to divorce her before having an open affair.

“I felt trapped with a baby that needed me, no job and no place to go"

The author starts the post by saying that she and her husband met 10 years ago and decided to be childless. They were both happy in their relationship.

She owned a sandwich shop and made a good living out of it. Her husband is an engineer, so they were financially stable. But she had to close her shop during Covid and her husband encouraged her to attend college for a 3-year course.

Around that time, she noticed that her husband was spending a lot of time with his friend’s children. Later, he wanted to reconsider being childless. The author admits that the thought crossed her mind as well.

So they had their son last November. But soon after the delivery, her husband confessed that he cheated on her and wanted to open their marriage.

She pleaded with him to not humiliate her and wait a while so that she could get a join and file for divorce. But he didn’t want to divorce her. He felt they needed to add some spark to their relationship and not replace her.

Then he came home with his new colleague and introduced her to the house. He told her about how the author liked everything clean and asked his colleague to stay in the guest room.

The author moved into their son’s room and stayed there since then. Her husband threatened her saying that his colleague will take over their bedroom if she didn’t move back. Soon, his colleague shifted with him into their bedroom.

The author and her husband’s colleague didn’t interact much and gave each other space. Over time, the author’s and her husband’s interaction was only about their son.

The author ends the post by saying that her husband thinks she is bound to him because of her jobless status, her studies, and their son. Recently, she got offered a job in the company she interned in and has decided to move out in November and file for divorce. She hasn’t talked about this with her husband as she is sure he will be against it.

What do you think about the author’s situation? Share your thoughts below.