Family disappointed that man recovered from illness and didn't pass away

Aabha Gopan

What if a person wishes their close family member dies so that they can inherit assets?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O6W36_0iMkZfjj00
Photo by Juan Pablo Serrano Arenas

A person might have to face selfish and greedy relatives after the death of a loved one. This could be a major issue if the person who died didn’t leave a will or have joint owners in the will.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man learns that his family didn’t want him to overcome his illness.

“My family seemed disappointed I beat my illness”

The author, a 47-year-old man, starts the post by saying that he was diagnosed with cancer about 6 months ago. Fortunately, it wasn’t life-threatening, unlike what the doctors said in the beginning. But his mother and sister didn’t seem happy about how he was recovering. When he voiced his concerns to his girlfriend, she expressed that they might still be in shock.

During a family dinner, the author’s 12-year-old nephew angrily stated that he was expecting to get rich soon because of the author’s sickness. Everyone acted as if the boy didn’t say anything, except his girlfriend, who watched him in horror.

The author explains that although he is childless, he didn’t think his nephew could have thought so vilely at a such young age. He feels the boy heard it from the grown-ups around him.

The author laughed and asked his nephew why he thought that when he (the author) already had a girlfriend. His sister turned around at the announcement but no one spoke about it.

The next day, the author’s mother called him and was dancing around the subject of his will. He hadn’t discussed his will with anyone before and was surprised that they expected to get a lot of money when he has been in a serious relationship for 13 years.

So he decided to change his will and exclude his nephews completely from it and give their portion to charity.

What do you think of the author’s situation? Share your thoughts below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Social Media# Relationships# Family# Will# Inheritance

Comments / 437

Published by

Writes about popular Reddit threads to give insight into the different types of people in society.

N/A
96135 followers

More from Aabha Gopan

Bride threatens to uninvite groom's father if he doesn't pay for her 'dream wedding'

Should one threaten to uninvite a person if they refuse to pay for their dream wedding?. On average, a wedding, including the reception, cost approximately $28,000 in 2021. But is a one-day event worth it?

Read full story
107 comments

Husband gives 'intrusive' mother access to new house against wife's wishes

An overbearing and intrusive in-law doesn’t give the couple enough private space and is often judgemental. They might try to force their beliefs on the couple and strain the relationship.

Read full story
55 comments

American parents refuse to let daughter study because she is a 'girl'

A family is usually a safe place where one isn’t differentiated and loved equally. But some families, due to their orthodox beliefs, treat their daughters differently from their sons.

Read full story
74 comments

Mom horrified after reading teenage daughter's text messages

Teenagers are easily distracted by things that aren’t rewarding due to the immaturity of their prefrontal cortex, which is the part of the brain that makes plans and decisions. They also find rewards alluring, even if they’re small.

Read full story
175 comments

Man refuses to return ex-girlfriend's expensive jewelry

The average cost of living for a single person in the USA is $3,189 per month and $38,266 per year. Therefore, it's understandable that expensive things are valuable and not everyone can afford to rebuy them.

Read full story
35 comments

Woman berates bride for having her boyfriend's ex in the bridal party

Meeting with a partner’s ex can make one insecure, jealous, and threatened. But in such situations, one has to remain calm and collected and treat the ex like you would treat any other person.

Read full story
4 comments

Boyfriend furious at man for seeing his girlfriend without clothes

A partner will exhibit possessiveness when they’re insecure and have trust and control issues. Such partners could make their significant others feel controlled and anxious, which is why it isn’t desirable in any relationship.

Read full story
79 comments

Woman refuses to split inheritance with nephew

The cost of raising a child from birth to the age of 17 is over $300,000 in the USA, which is, undoubtedly, a huge amount. So parents could do with any help they get, especially if they’re single parents.

Read full story
113 comments

"Guess I forgot it" Man makes girlfriend pay for his children repeatedly

Financial issues are one of the prominent issues in a relationship. Therefore, it's necessary that a couple has a clear idea about their monetary contributions in the relationship.

Read full story
189 comments

Man furious at girlfriend for 'forgetting' to feed his 5-year-old

Neglecting a child can have long-lasting effects on their behavior and physical health. Such children might have anxiety, self-esteem issues, depression, and more. Additionally, in most states physically neglecting a child by not providing adequate clothing, nutrition, hygiene, and shelter is punishable.

Read full story
118 comments

Woman blames sister-in-law's small body for her miscarriage

Miscarriage can negatively affect the woman’s self-compassion and self-care ideas. They might resent their bodies, and exhibit anger, guilt, disappointment, or frustration for losing the baby.

Read full story
33 comments

"In loving memory of John Doe, son, husband, father, and adulterer" Woman wrote on late husband's gravestone

How to take revenge on a spouse who had an affair?. Being cheated on is a painful experience that makes one question their self-worth and actions. They might feel anxious, guilty, and depressed by the betrayal of their significant other. Not the least, emotional pain can also affect their physical health.

Read full story
323 comments

"I felt trapped with a baby that needed me, no job, and no place to go" Woman pleads with husband for divorce

What should one do if their partner has an open affair but doesn’t want a divorce?. Being cheated on is a devastating feeling that can even change a person’s brain chemistry. Such people not only experience emotional trauma but also physical pain.

Read full story
123 comments

Man revokes wife's access to credit cards

It's imperative that parents treat their adopted and biological children equally. There are several ways to bond with adopted children so that they feel included in the family.

Read full story
42 comments

Woman furious at mother for missing her child's birth

Weddings are a once-in-a-lifetime event and hold a special place in the couple’s and their parent's hearts. Like weddings, the birth of a child in the immediate family is also a beautiful moment.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman refuses to let brother-in-law sleep beside her

Losing a spouse to death can make one emotionally vulnerable, depressed, and more. How long people will take to recover from this will vary from one person to another. During this time, they require their family’s and friends’ support.

Read full story
237 comments

Woman berates birthday boy by being 'brutally honest' for his likes

Being brutally honest isn’t a good trait if one speaks unnecessarily without considering the situation. If one speaks at the wrong time, being brutally honest could hurt others’ feelings unnecessarily and offer no motivation or purpose.

Read full story
59 comments

Man furious at American girlfriend for serving 'pizza' to his Italian parents

Impressing one’s partner’s parents can be a hard task, especially when they’re sensitive and take offense at silly matters. In case things are bad with them, one can always rectify their mistakes and apologize.

Read full story
84 comments

Mother forces teenager follow a religion of her choice

Forcing a religion on children can seem like a good option to parents. However, this can reduce their will to practice the religion and damage their outlook on that particular religion.

Read full story
44 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy