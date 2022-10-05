Family disappointed that man recovered from illness and didn't pass away

What if a person wishes their close family member dies so that they can inherit assets?

A person might have to face selfish and greedy relatives after the death of a loved one . This could be a major issue if the person who died didn’t leave a will or have joint owners in the will.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man learns that his family didn’t want him to overcome his illness.

“My family seemed disappointed I beat my illness”

The author, a 47-year-old man, starts the post by saying that he was diagnosed with cancer about 6 months ago. Fortunately, it wasn’t life-threatening, unlike what the doctors said in the beginning. But his mother and sister didn’t seem happy about how he was recovering. When he voiced his concerns to his girlfriend, she expressed that they might still be in shock.

During a family dinner, the author’s 12-year-old nephew angrily stated that he was expecting to get rich soon because of the author’s sickness. Everyone acted as if the boy didn’t say anything, except his girlfriend, who watched him in horror.

The author explains that although he is childless, he didn’t think his nephew could have thought so vilely at a such young age. He feels the boy heard it from the grown-ups around him.

The author laughed and asked his nephew why he thought that when he (the author) already had a girlfriend. His sister turned around at the announcement but no one spoke about it.

The next day, the author’s mother called him and was dancing around the subject of his will. He hadn’t discussed his will with anyone before and was surprised that they expected to get a lot of money when he has been in a serious relationship for 13 years.

So he decided to change his will and exclude his nephews completely from it and give their portion to charity.

