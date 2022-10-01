Woman refuses to let brother-in-law sleep beside her

Aabha Gopan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aDBuM_0iHicbk900
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

Losing a spouse to death can make one emotionally vulnerable, depressed, and more. How long people will take to recover from this will vary from one person to another. During this time, they require their family’s and friends’ support.

But what if they do something that is weird and crosses a limit?

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man tries to sleep beside his sister-in-law, who was lying with his children after his wife’s death.

Woman refuses to share a bed with brother-in-law even though his kids were sleeping in it

The author starts the post by saying that her sister passed away two months ago. So she helps her brother-in-law look after his kids (a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old) by either bringing them to her house or going over to theirs.

A few days ago, the author’s brother-in-law asked if she could have the kids and him at her house for the night. She and the kids fell asleep on the bed while she was reading them stories. But around 1 a.m. she woke up to a noise and found her brother-in-law climbing on the bed beside her. When she started freaking out, he explained that the kids were with her and he wanted to join them. He said he didn’t think she would mind because the kids were with her.

The author felt uncomfortable and asked her brother-in-law to leave the room. But objected saying that she can’t keep him away from his kids. She replied that she would get the kids ready in a minute and send them to their house with her brother-in-law. Before leaving he called her ‘unnecessarily cruel’ and ‘rude’.

The next day, the author called her brother-in-law to check on the kids and he berated her for disturbing the kids’ sleep. When the author narrated the story to her mother, she asked her to apologize to the brother-in-law.

What do you think? Was the author wrong to not let her brother-in-law sleep beside her while his kids were with her? Share your thoughts below.

# Social Media# Relationships# Family Relationships# Death

Comments / 237

Published by

Writes about popular Reddit threads to give insight into the different types of people in society.

N/A
93350 followers

