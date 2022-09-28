Mom horrified after learning that her teenage son vandalized property for 'entertainment'

How should one punish their teenage child?

Raising teenagers to be good adults is a difficult task, especially due to their rebellious nature. One way to discipline them and discourage bad behavior is by preparing a list of consequences of their actions.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a mom punishes her teenage son’s bad behavior by excluding him from the family trip.

Mom excludes son from family trip

The author starts the post by saying that she got into a huge argument with her 14-year-old son after she found out that he vandalized property, burnt a kid’s backpack, and teased people for entertainment.

She was horrified after learning about this. She also noticed that her son would come home angry and act rebellious, which was new as her boy was sweet usually.

When she asked for an explanation, he said he did what he did because no one could stop him. He also said that the author was a pushover and couldn’t do anything about it.

The author was furious and excluded him from the family vacation, which he likes a lot. She also grounded him for a week. But then, he shouted at her and wished she had left instead of his dad. That made her reconsider her decision. He also left to stay at his friend’s place.

Now she is wondering whether she was too harsh by excluding him from the trip.

What do you think? Was the author’s punishment too harsh? Share your thoughts below.