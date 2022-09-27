Woman wants pregnant sister-in-law to babysit her kids during maternity leave

Post delivery is when the couple learns how to care for their baby and function as a family. During this time period, the mother needs to pay attention to her body for its smooth recovery.

Some companies understand this and offer maternity and paternity leaves. Some family members also step up to help the new parents and try their best to ease their lives.

What if few people see this as an opportunity to dump more responsibilities on the new parents?

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman insists her pregnant sister-in-law take care of their kids during her maternity leave.

Woman asks her sister-in-law to babysit her kids

The author starts the post by saying that she and her husband work full-time and have three kids, who are all under four years. They send them to daycare which is expensive.

Having said that, her sister-in-law is due to give birth to her first baby next month. She will be getting a six-month-long maternity leave.

So the author and her husband were wondering whether she (sister-in-law) can care for their three children while she is home with the baby. The author justifies her thought by saying that her mother-in-law would be there to help most of the time. Her sister-in-law’s husband also has three weeks of paternity leave, so there would be many people to help.

The author and her husband added that it would be a great time for cousins to bond and would also save them a ‘ton in childcare.’

But when they introduced the idea to her sister-in-law and her husband, they dismissed it saying they want to spend that time bonding with the baby, and taking the kids would be too much.

The author and her husband think that her sister-in-law won’t have to bother with their kids because her mother-in-law would be there. But they still offered to give two weeks just to bond with the baby and send the kids after that.

The author’s husband (sister-in-law’s brother) is angry at his sister for refusing to be there for him when he needs her. So he blocked her on Social Media. His mother is now saying that they’re stressing out his pregnant sister. His mother is mad at the author for making the request.

What do you think? Were the author and her husband wrong to ask her pregnant sister-in-law to babysit their children? Share your thoughts below.