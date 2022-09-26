"No one cares about my daughter and me" Man divorces wife with postpartum depression

Are babies and fathers unaffected by postpartum depression?

PPD (postpartum depression) is a condition that affects a family and not the mother alone. Although there are many talks on PPD and motherhood, not many think about the baby and the other parent .

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man divorces his wife, who has postpartum depression.

“No one cares about my daughter and me”

The author starts the post by saying that he and his wife always wanted kids and their relationship was perfect until she became pregnant and they got to know the baby’s gender. After the ultrasound test, they learned that they were having a daughter. His wife stopped discussing their baby and shut him out completely.

Three months after their baby arrived, she left to stay with her parents, where she was diagnosed with postpartum depression due to gender disappointment. His wife refused to hold the baby or connect with her.

This was a hard phase for the author because while his wife concentrated on her recovery, she completely forgot about him and their daughter. Not the least, their friends, her family, and everyone else also abandoned them and paid attention to only his wife. It was like he became a single father.

As his family was far away, they couldn’t help more. But his sister supported him.

During this time, the author was expected to pay for his wife’s medical expenses like therapy and medications and move out of his house so that his wife could return. To compensate for the extra expenditure he took another job. He also helped care for the child.

But his wife moved out and refused to talk to him or care for their daughter. His wife’s parents visited till his daughter turned one. The author would get to know about how his wife was doing from social media posts as she refused to talk to him. Everyone, including her family, their friends, relatives, etc., were talking about how they were doing. No one asked about their daughter or the author, who had lost a lot of weight.

After a while, the author stood up for himself and his daughter. Although he understands that his wife has PPD, he is furious at his wife and her relatives for not reaching out to him.

He got divorced. His wife wanted alimony, but he refused to give and the judge supported that. He also got full custody of their daughter.

The author is moving closer to his sister, who was his support system during the difficult years. He ends the post by saying that he is ready to start a new life with his daughter.

