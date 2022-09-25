Woman waited till her kids settled to leave her cheating husband

What happens after infidelity?

Children whose parents had issues due to infidelity often find it hard to trust people and marriage, stop interacting with people, resent the parent that had the affair, etc.

Children might face difficulties leading their life normally since infidelity could lead to separation and financial issues.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a mom waits till her children are independent to leave her husband after his infidelity.

Woman leaves husband who cheated on her 6 years ago

The author starts the post by saying that she has three children with her husband - a 20-year-old son, a 19-year-old son, and a 19-year-old daughter.

She found her husband cheating on her six years ago. She saw a birth control sheath’s cover once on their bed and felt something was fishy. So walked in on her husband being intimate with another woman.

She didn’t talk about it with her husband until her daughter moved out recently. She asked her husband for divorce. Although he thought she was joking at first, once he saw her face, he knew she was serious. He was visibly surprised that she wanted to separate now, after all these years.

She wrote that she went paranoid after finding out about her husband’s infidelity. She would text him 30 minutes before she reached home to ensure he got time to clean up. She also locked her room when she left for work because she couldn’t stand the thought of them being on her bed.

But she didn’t want to jeopardize her children’s happiness. Also, her daughter was going through a difficult time in school and the author didn’t want to add to her daughter’s misery.

So she waited till all her children were independent and happy. She ended the post by saying that she and her husband raised three decent and kind human beings.

