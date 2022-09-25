"They’ll end up following their true faith anyway" Woman gets grandchildren baptized behind dad's back

Which religion should one’s child follow?

Having parents from different religious backgrounds can give their children exposure to the two different cultures.

However, when parents impose their values on their children, they could get confused as to which path to choose.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman gets her grandchildren baptized even though their fathers didn’t want to impose any religion on them.

Woman gets grandsons baptized behind their fathers’ back

The author starts the post by saying that he and his mother-in-law, Sarah, don’t have a great relationship because she disowned his husband when he came out as gay. However, she reconciled with his husband after 10 years. But she criticizes that the author is an atheist and disrespects their boundaries despite his husband trying to make her understand.

The author and his husband have two five-year-old boys, whom Sarah loves. Since his husband is a Christian and the author is an atheist, they decided not to discuss any religion-related stuff with their sons.

Last Sunday, Sarah took the boys out, and when they returned the kids told the author about seeing men wearing white around them. When he asked Sarah about it, she said that she got them baptized.

The author got furious because Sarah knew that he and his husband didn’t want to impose any religion on their children and also about their decision to not involve the kids in any of their beliefs. But she still went against their wishes.

She defended what she did by saying, “It’s their father’s religion. They’ll end up following their true faith anyway.”

By then, the author was boiling. He banned her from spending any more time with his sons. Sarah tried to reason with the author by saying that he was overreacting and started crying.

The author’s husband agrees that his mother crossed the line but thinks the author was very rude. The author’s mother doesn’t think that getting the children baptized was a huge deal. So now he is confused about whether he was overreacting.

What do you think? Share your thoughts below.