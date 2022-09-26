Groom replaces bride's wedding dress with the one his mother likes

Who gets the final say in preparing a wedding?

Although a wedding is a function focusing on two people, their families might have opinions about it. Some couples’ parents’ might have opinions on how their child’s wedding should be.

But, the parents’ interests might not coincide with the couple’s and create issues.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a groom replaces his bride’s wedding dress because his mother wanted her to wear another dress.

Man returns wedding dress and replaces it with the one his mom picked

The author starts the post by saying that she and her fiance are getting married in December. Her fiance’s mother is intrusive and she and the author just get along well.

The author says that the wedding planning is horrible because her fiance’s mother doesn’t agree on many things and her fiance feels that they should plan according to his mother’s vision. Since her fiance is a single child, he wants to respect his mother’s vision for his wedding.

Having said that, her fiance’s mother insisted on going along with her on wedding dress shopping. Although the author found a dress she loved, her fiance’s mother had other ideas. She selected another dress, saying “I always pictured my son’s bride in it.” But the author didn’t like the dress because it wasn’t her type. So she politely declined her future mother-in-law’s choice of dress and bought the one she liked.

Her finance accused her of turning down his mother’s help by not buying the dress she chose. The author countered that it was her wedding dress and his mother doesn’t get a say in that. Her fiance explained that he and his mother didn’t like her attitude.

After more arguing, they dropped the subject and went on with their day. But when the author returned home, she found that her fiance replaced the wedding dress she bought with the one his mother wanted.

When the author comforted him, her fiance asked her to give the dress a chance. They had another argument after he got home and she went to stay with her friend. He kept calling her, saying that she had overreacted and his mother had good intentions.

While the author’s mother is furious, her father thinks she should compromise.

What do you think the author should do? Share your thoughts below.