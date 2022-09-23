"You’re an incredible girl and deserve so much more than him" Man tries to ruin his best friend's relationship

Is it right to knowingly break a friend’s relationship?

Some friends, relatives, or coworkers give wrong advice and solutions to a person to ruin their romantic relationship. Therefore, one has to identify such people and take steps to reduce their interference.

This topic was discussed in a recent Reddit post in which a man tries to purposely ruin his best friend’s relationship because of his feelings towards his best friend’s girlfriend.

“You’re an incredible girl and deserve so much more than him"

The author starts the post by saying that he has minor autism, so making friends was always difficult. He and his best friend have the same interests and was like a brother to him.

Recently, the author started facing health issues and this negatively affected his emotional wellness. He is more anxious and restless than usual, and his girlfriend, who is an amazing and caring woman, reached out to his best friend for advice and help.

But his best friend, instead of assuring and helping his girlfriend, tried to break them apart. He told the author’s girlfriend that she was being treated poorly. He said that she was an incredible girl who deserved so much better than the author. He would even meet up with the author’s girlfriend without telling the author to talk about him.

Then, the author and his girlfriend lied to his best friend that they broke up to know his reaction. As expected, his best friend was ecstatic. But after a few days, his girlfriend told his best friend they got back together.

Finally, his girlfriend asked his best friend whether he wanted to come to her place for a date, and his best friend agreed.

The author ends the post by saying that his girlfriend was looking out for him and showed that his best friend wasn’t a good ‘friend.’

What do you think about the author’s situation? Share your thoughts below.