Man furious at friend for talking about her 'doormat' husband to his girlfriend

Is it wrong to support and pamper a person?

One of the keys to a successful relationship is listening to each other’s needs and treating each other with respect . Such men may be looked down upon due to how they aren’t controlling like traditional partners .

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit topic in which a man asks his female friend not to talk about her husband, who enables all her wishes, to his girlfriend. He thinks that his friend’s husband is a doormat and sets a poor standard for men.

Man asks friend to stop talking about her enabling husband to his girlfriend

The author starts the post by saying that his old friend, Hannah, became friends with his wife, Ellie. Hannah is married to a ‘great guy’ but the author called him a doormat because he does whatever Hannah wants.

So lately, when Hannah and Ellie hang out, they discuss their relationships. When Ellie says something about the author, Hannah tells her how great her husband is and enables everything she wants. This makes Ellie compare the author to Hannah’s husband and shout at the author and create arguments at home.

The author elaborates that it's often about finances and spending. For example, Hannah’s husband supports her getting a new bicycle even though she already has one, but the author doesn’t think it's practical to get Ellie a bicycle since she hardly cycles. Instead, he thinks Ellie should hire a bicycle whenever she wants to ride one.

So the author finally put his foot down and asked Hannah to stop talking about her ‘doormat husband’ as the gold standard for men. Hannah justified herself by saying that she never said anything bad about the author’s relationship and said that it’s the author’s fault for making Ellie feel like that by being too controlling. She advised the author to look into himself and listen to Ellie’s problems.

The author countered that he would never turn into a subservient server like her husband and asked her to watch out because she would get divorced soon.

After the author cooled down, he felt he crossed a line and was wondering who should apologize to whom first.

What do you think? Share your thoughts below.