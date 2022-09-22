Mom kicks out teenage daughter for being a 'bad influence' on younger siblings

Do younger children get influenced by their elder siblings?

Elder children have a profound influence on their younger siblings. Therefore, the older sibling’s habits, whether good or bad , are more likely to pass on to their younger ones.

So parents have to ensure that the older siblings aren’t bad influences on their younger children.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman kicks out her oldest daughter for being a bad influence on her younger siblings.

Woman kicks out her daughter after she pawned a family heirloom

The author starts the post by saying that she has three daughters, Lucy (21 years old), Diane (17 years old), and Rosa (15 years old). Her husband (the kids’ father) passed away 11 years ago. Fortunately, she could raise the kids without much problem with her parents' help.

But, recently, she started having a lot of problems with Lucy. She is mingling with sketchy people, treating her house like a hotel, and engaging in illegal activities. She is also disrespectful towards the author and her sisters.

Lucy refuses to go to rehab or attend therapy and gets angry when the author brings up the topic. Although Lucy earns, she doesn’t pay rent but buys her own groceries and spends the rest.

Having said that, one day, Daine and Rosa couldn’t find the expensive jewelry they inherited from her paternal grandmother. Upon asking, Lucy denied seeing them. But after further questioning, she accepted that she pawned them.

So the author kicked Lucy out. She didn’t think it was fair for Diane and Rosa to be living in their own house with someone causing so much chaos and destruction. Also, the author was worried that her younger daughters would be influenced by Lucy.

However, her parents think what she did was wrong and are letting Lucy stay with them for the time being.

