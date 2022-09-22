Mom buys car worth over $30K with her child's college savings

Do parents have control over their child’s inheritance money?

Although a person might not have the right to use their inheritance money when they are minors, they can do so once they reach the legal age. Parents or any other relatives have no right to use the inheritance money.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman buys a car worth over $30K with her child’s inheritance money.

Mom spent college savings on a new car

The author starts the post by saying that her great-grandmother from her dad’s side had left a huge amount in a savings account. Since her parents are divorced, she lives with her dad now.

As the author is looking into colleges, her father accidentally told her about her mother taking money from her savings account. As soon as her father realized his mistake, he stopped speaking.

When the author asked her mother about it, she acted like she didn’t know. But the author could say that her mother was lying from how defensive she got.

So a few days later, the author went to the bank to check the date the amount was withdrawn. She understood that her mother bought a new posh car with the stolen money.

The author ends the post by saying that she was looking into Ivy league schools since she had a good chance of getting in. Without the money, she might not be able to afford it. She is also planning on suing her mother.

