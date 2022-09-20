New mom furious at mother-in-law and husband for starving her

How should one care for a new mother?

Postpartum care is essential to regain the strength and nutrition that a mother lost during the delivery. Also, during that period, mothers are advised to rest as much as possible to make up for the sleep they lose while caring for the baby.

But what if a new mother’s husband and mother-in-law don’t save food for her?

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman and her son let her daughter-in-law, who had given birth recently, starve by not saving her food.

Woman leaves home with baby after husband and mother-in-law didn’t save her food

The author starts the post by saying that she gave birth to her son five weeks ago. Her mother-in-law is staying with her now in the pretense of helping her. But she doesn’t do much except cook.

The author doesn’t like her mother-in-law camping in their house because the latter invites people and makes a mess. But the author can’t address these issues because her husband shouts at her, saying his mother is helping them and that the author should respect her.

The author didn’t fixate on it as her mother-in-law was at least cooking for them.

Having said that, the author was breastfeeding her son while her husband and mother-in-law were having dinner. After the baby was fed, she couldn’t find her food on the table or in the kitchen. Upon asking, her mother-in-law said that there was no food left. Apparently, her mother-in-law assumed that she wasn’t hungry.

The author got furious and shouted at her mother-in-law because she was starving. The old lady shrugged and said that it wasn't her fault that the author didn’t show up for dinner.

Her husband defended his mother, asking the author not to shout. When the argument escalated, the author packed bags for her and her son and left the house. Her brother dropped her at her mother’s place.

But now the author is wondering whether she overreacted.

What do you think? Share your thoughts below.