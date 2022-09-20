"We'll be the perfect couple for our families" Gay man marries straight woman

Aabha Gopan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJSE3_0i2aT4j200
Photo by Gustavo Fring

Several families see same-gender marriages as dishonor and force their gay or lesbian family members to have a straight relationship. Such forced marriages not only have lasting emotional damage on the victim but also impact children negatively.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a straight woman shares that she is marrying her gay best friend because of their families.

Woman says that she is marrying a gay man

The author, a 20-year-old, starts the post by saying that she comes from a culture where it's normal for parents to set up partners for their children. Since her parents immigrated to the USA years ago, they have many family friends there. One of their close family friends has a son, 22-year-old, who is her best friend.

The author’s and her best friend’s parents decided to get married in the future when they were kids. As a result, she and her best friend grew up together and became best friends. But he realized that he was gay when he was 11 years old and told her when she was 14.

As the chances of her best friend getting cut off, disowned, and probably hurt physically if he comes out is high, they have decided to get married. But in reality, they would pursue their own relationships without anyone knowing.

She wrote, “We'll be the perfect couple for our families” and go on dates. They will say that she is infertile when they don’t have kids. She ends the post by saying it's sad that they have marry. But she is glad they are in this together.

What do you think about the author’s situation? Share your thoughts below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Social Media# Relationships# Family Relationships# Lesbian# LGBTQ

Comments / 108

Published by

Writes about popular Reddit threads to give insight into the different types of people in society.

N/A
86391 followers

More from Aabha Gopan

Woman asks children to accept their mother's affair for the sake of her happiness

Although people say there is no age limit for love and marriage, many might not support the idea of an old person remarrying because it’s considered shameful. Also, a study claimed that old people who lived alone saw a severe decrease in their health.

Read full story
9 comments

"You’re an incredible girl and deserve so much more than him" Man tries to ruin his best friend's relationship

Is it right to knowingly break a friend’s relationship?. Some friends, relatives, or coworkers give wrong advice and solutions to a person to ruin their romantic relationship. Therefore, one has to identify such people and take steps to reduce their interference.

Read full story
3 comments

Man furious at friend for talking about her 'doormat' husband to his girlfriend

One of the keys to a successful relationship is listening to each other’s needs and treating each other with respect. Such men may be looked down upon due to how they aren’t controlling like traditional partners.

Read full story
5 comments

Mom kicks out teenage daughter for being a 'bad influence' on younger siblings

Do younger children get influenced by their elder siblings?. Elder children have a profound influence on their younger siblings. Therefore, the older sibling’s habits, whether good or bad, are more likely to pass on to their younger ones.

Read full story
103 comments

Mom buys car worth over $30K with her child's college savings

Do parents have control over their child’s inheritance money?. Although a person might not have the right to use their inheritance money when they are minors, they can do so once they reach the legal age. Parents or any other relatives have no right to use the inheritance money.

Read full story
59 comments

"He’s living another life online" Woman heartbroken after learning husband fantasizes about her sister

When one sees that their marriage is beyond repair, they have to take the next step, which is divorce. Too many arguments, financial issues, and other issues can be a sign that the marriage isn’t revivable.

Read full story
81 comments

"They were all photoshopped" Woman tricks sister-in-law to divorce her brother

What to do if someone uses one’s insecurity to ruin their relationship?. Being cheated on is a horrible situation that could leave a person emotionally scarred for long. They could also develop the fear of being cheated on, which is common among people.

Read full story
39 comments

Woman 'embarrassed' that her fiance sang 'Happy Birthday' to his 5-year-old in a restaurant

Is it okay to embarrass oneself to make a sad child laugh?. Birthdays are a huge deal for kids and love it when their parents, friends, and other loved ones gather for their birthday party. It hurts them when their parents or someone they love a lot misses the function.

Read full story
174 comments

New mom furious at mother-in-law and husband for starving her

Postpartum care is essential to regain the strength and nutrition that a mother lost during the delivery. Also, during that period, mothers are advised to rest as much as possible to make up for the sleep they lose while caring for the baby.

Read full story
169 comments

Woman exposes 'bad' father to his new in-laws

Childhood experiences and memories have a lasting impact on the child. As a result, the effects of the actions of bad parents can have an influence on children even after they have grown up. Such children are vulnerable to relationship troubles, depression, anxiety, and aggression.

Read full story
27 comments

Engaged woman thinks she might be carrying her neighbor's baby

One of the basics of a relationship is trust, and infidelity can directly impact the trust a person has in their partner. In some cases, children can also be born out of infidelity, and they might be present in the relationships as a constant reminder of the affair.

Read full story
305 comments

Parents refuse to let lesbian daughter touch her wife during family trip

Discrimination in one’s own family due to gender is an issue the people of the LGBTQ+ community face. In addition to discrimination, they face parental rejection, which can negatively affect their identity and health.

Read full story
362 comments

"Well, I wanted a baby" Woman shocked after realizing boyfriend baby trapped her

Being pregnant can be difficult due to fluctuating hormone levels, constant inconvenience and fatigue, and more. The experience could be worse for women who are studying while they are pregnant.

Read full story
560 comments

Man barges in on his sister-in-law when she is in the bathroom

What should you do when a person doesn’t knock before entering?. Knocking on a door is a sign of respecting others’ privacy. This can also give the person who is inside the room or bathroom a chance to prevent others from entering their private space.

Read full story
137 comments

Woman expects brother to pay $50K per year for niece's education

Should one ever expect their sibling to help them financially?. Financially toxic people can use a person’s money on themselves and expect other people to cover their costs. Some family members might fall under this category and keep requesting money.

Read full story
193 comments

Husband spends $500 on PS5 instead of building baby's room

Should one unnecessarily lie about their finances to their partner?. Lying about financial matters, hiding purchases, keeping a secret bank account, etc., and other types of financial infidelity can have a serious impact on a relationship. The person who didn’t commit financial infidelity might struggle to trust their partner like before.

Read full story
94 comments

Sister humiliates groom by asking him not to have an affair like his father in her speech

Although an affair is a bad decision, a child from an affair is innocent and deserves a happy life. Unfortunately, such children could find their life hard because they may be a constant reminder of infidelity. They may also have abandonment issues and poor emotional health.

Read full story
68 comments

"We need a break" Parents blame daughter for not taking kid brother along with her on date

Is one responsible for their kid sibling when they are on a date?. Dating helps two people understand each other and evaluate their sustainability as a couple. Usually, dates involve only the people who’re in the romantic relationship. But sometimes, due to urgent circumstances, they may have to include another person along with them.

Read full story
95 comments

"You're here, so you don't have much of a choice anyway" Man tricks GF to pay for him and his family

Financial issues are major issues in a relationship. So discussing finances and coming to a consensus regarding who spends on what is crucial to avoid huge problems. Also, talking about finances can help the couple make plans for the long-term, like buying a house or car.

Read full story
217 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy