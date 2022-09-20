Woman exposes 'bad' father to his new in-laws

Is it wrong to expose a bad person?

Childhood experiences and memories have a lasting impact on the child. As a result, the effects of the actions of bad parents can have an influence on children even after they have grown up. Such children are vulnerable to relationship troubles, depression, anxiety, and aggression.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman exposes her irresponsible and manipulative father to his new in-laws.

Woman exposed her narcissistic father to his in-laws

The author starts the post by saying that her parents had her when they were very young. They went back and forth for years until her mother got pregnant with her sister. After that, her mother learned he was leading a double life.

As for her father, he abandoned them after her sister’s birth. He changed jobs frequently, never paid child support, and always missed visitations. Due to these, the judge revoked his visitation rights and he faced felony charges for being behind in child support.

The author also recollected that whenever she met him, he always had new cars, and phones, and lived luxuriously. Sometimes, she heard from him once or twice a year, and other times he wouldn’t contact her for years.

However, he got his degree in his thirties and earns well now.

A few years ago, the author reconnected with him. She learned that he was seeing someone else. After a while, he started bad mouthing her mother, who had single-handedly raised her and her sister when her dad was absconding. Her mother had worked two jobs while getting a degree to ensure that the author and her sister got everything they needed.

Her father told the author that her mother kept him from them. Then, the author pointed out all the instances where he was missing and how he could have contacted her. When he understood that she couldn’t be manipulated, he wished that her mother had gotten rid of her when she could. During the meeting, she learned that her father married the woman he was seeing and they had a daughter.

After four years, her father’s mother-in-law messaged her on Facebook asking her to have a mature conversation with her father and to see things from his perspective. The author knew that the woman wouldn’t believe anything she said because of how charming her father was. So she sent copies of court documents, records of visitations, and similar court records to show that her father didn’t make any effort to connect with them.

What do you think of the author’s situation? Share your thoughts below.