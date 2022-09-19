Parents refuse to let lesbian daughter touch her wife during family trip

Is being a lesbian unacceptable?

Discrimination in one’s own family due to gender is an issue the people of the LGBTQ+ community face. In addition to discrimination, they face parental rejection , which can negatively affect their identity and health.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit topic in which parents refused to let their lesbian daughter touch or sit beside her during a family trip.

Woman refused to go on a family vacation because she couldn’t touch her wife

The author, Emma, starts the post by saying that she never had a good relationship with her parents because they were extremely religious and conservative. They disowned her when she came out as a lesbian at the age of 18. But she remained close to her grandmother, who had a health scare recently.

Having said that, a few weeks ago, the author got a call from her parents, inviting her to a family trip in October. Her grandmother wanted her to join the trip since this could be her last family vacation.

The author agreed to go and her parents asked her to meet them at their house for a discussion. When she reached there, they told her that her wife couldn’t join her. The author refused to go without her wife and left.

Then, her parents caved in under the condition that she shouldn’t touch her wife, or even sit beside her during the vacation. They also had to sleep in separate rooms. The author found their demands unacceptable and refused to go.

Now she is asking whether she is being difficult.

What do you think? Should the author accept their conditions and join the family vacation for her grandmother? Share your thoughts below.