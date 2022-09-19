"Well, I wanted a baby" Woman shocked after realizing boyfriend baby trapped her

Is being pregnant while studying difficult?

Being pregnant can be difficult due to fluctuating hormone levels, constant inconvenience and fatigue, and more. The experience could be worse for women who are studying while they are pregnant.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman is shocked after she realizes that her boyfriend baby trapped her because he wanted a baby.

Woman finds out boyfriend baby trapped her

The author, an 18-year-old, starts the post by saying that she is 24 weeks pregnant with a baby boy. She has been in a relationship with her boyfriend since she was a freshman and he was a sophomore.

In the last year of her school, the author got pregnant. She went to class despite being physically and emotionally exhausted. People also stared at her because she started showing. So she didn't enjoy her pregnancy and wished no one would go through it when they were in school.

Last night, when the author’s boyfriend wanted to bake cookies, she googled ‘how to’ and got ‘how to baby trap a girl’ in the auto-complete suggestions. She checked his history and saw his searches like how to tamper with birth control, how to track ovulation, and more.

When she confronted her boyfriend with evidence, he just laughed and said ‘“Well, I wanted a baby.” He added that he thought they were ready to start a family.

She left him and decided to stay somewhere else. He called, texted, and even tried to talk, but the author wouldn’t meet him.

