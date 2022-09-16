"You're here, so you don't have much of a choice anyway" Man tricks GF to pay for him and his family

Financial issues are major issues in a relationship. So discussing finances and coming to a consensus regarding who spends on what is crucial to avoid huge problems.

Also, talking about finances can help the couple make plans for the long-term , like buying a house or car.

But what if a person expects their partner to always pay?

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man tricks his girlfriend into paying for his and his family’s meal.

Woman leaves restaurant after she was told that she was going to pay for everyone’s food

The author starts the post by saying that she and her boyfriend, Ricky, have been dating for 5 months. Although he is divorced, he prefers the word ‘divorcee’ instead of ‘divorced’ because it sounded like he was dumped, when it was the other way around.

He always compared the author to his ex, and made comments like “I hope you don’t have this awful habit like my ex.”

Recently, the author got a second job and Ricky made her pay every time they go out. He was going through a rough patch and wanted to see how much help she was willing to offer.

Having said that, he invited his parents to dinner with them. As they arrived at the restaurant, he asked the author whether she had brought enough money. When she asked why she should pay, he explained that his parents were also going through a rough patch. The author refused to think of it as a coincidence and said she wouldn’t be paying.

Then Ricky said, “You're here, so you don't have much of a choice anyway,” while laughing. The author got up, took her things, and left. Ricky shouted at her to not leave but she didn’t look at him.

Later, he called her horrible for walking out on him and his parents. When she explained that his and his parent's financial situation wasn’t her problem, he got offended and said she was making money a priority just like his ex. Now he isn’t talking to her and she wonders whether she was wrong.

What do you think? Should the author have just paid since she was already in the restaurant? Share your thoughts below.