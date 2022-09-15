Woman blames daughter-in-law for not delivering a boy

Are mothers responsible for the gender of their babies?

Traditionally, women were blamed for the gender of the baby they delivered . However, with the advent of technology, it was brought to light that fathers determine the child’s gender.

Irrespective of that, even today, some people blame the mother for not having a child of a particular gender .

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman blames her daughter-in-law for not delivering a boy.

Woman humiliates her mother-in-law by teaching her basic genetics

The author starts the post by saying that she and her husband have three daughters, seven, five, and three-year-olds. She is also pregnant with their fourth daughter. Since they wanted no more than four children, her husband underwent a vasectomy.

However, her mother-in-law, Janet, comes from a family with a tradition in which each couple has at least one son to carry their legacy. She has always been proud of how her family raised great men who are known in the country.

But the author and her husband didn’t believe in that tradition and decided to stop having children after she got pregnant with their fourth. Janet was devastated to learn that her son (the author’s husband) had a vasectomy and tried to compel him to reverse it. When he didn’t succumb to her wishes, she went after the author, blaming her for her son’s decisions.

Despite the change in Janet’s behavior, the author or her husband didn’t cut contact with her because she had helped a lot with the girls. Also, the girls enjoy going over to Janet’s place.

Having said that, last Sunday, the author and her husband threw a baby shower in their house and invited family and friends. When the author went to say hello to her husband's family members, one of the aunts said it was too bad that they couldn’t have a son as it would have been perfect for the last child.

Even before the author could reply, Janet interfered and said, “Not all daughters-in-law are capable of carrying out the family legacy. That's sad."

The author was shocked and angry and told Janet that the baby’s gender depends on the father, that is, her son (the author’s husband), not the mother.

Janet was obviously embarrassed by the author’s sudden outburst and left the baby shower.

While her husband found the exchange funny, his other family members felt the author did wrong by humiliating Janet.

What do you think? Did the author cross a line by teaching Janet basic genetics? Share your thoughts below.