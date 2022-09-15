Family asks money from gay son after they disowned him

Stories of disownment after a person comes out as gay or lesbian aren’t new. This can have a severe impact on the disowned person’s feelings . Also, they may experience sadness, anger, confusion, frustration, and other intense emotions.

Even after they move on, they might have occasional triggers on birthdays, holidays, favorite restaurants, etc.

Should a disowned person ever reconcile with their family if they contact them asking for help?

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man’s estranged family contacted him for money years after they disowned him.

Man’s estranged family asked him for money

The author starts the post by saying that he hadn’t seen or talked to his biological family in 23 years. His biological family disowned him when he was 17 years old after he came out as gay.

Having said that, the author’s biological sister and brother contacted him recently. They called his work number because that was available on the Internet.

They asked the author for money. Apparently, his parents’ business lost a lot of money, and they were about to lose their house.

They felt that since the author has a husband who is an ophthalmologist, he would have enough money. They wanted him to pay for them.

The author refused to help and was so happy about having his revenge that he didn’t bother asking them about how his parent’s company went bankrupt.

What do you think? Should the author lend his parents money so that they don’t lose their house? Or should he ignore their attempt to reconcile and live his life without any remorse? Share your thoughts below.