Religious mother wants lesbian daughter to date men because 'it's just a phase'

Is family support important to children?

Photo by Alexander Grey

Children without family support are more likely to attempt suicide and nearly six times more likely to have depression. Also, such children are over three times more likely to consume illegal things.

So it's crucial that LGBTQ+ children get family acceptance and support.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a mother wants her lesbian daughter to date men because she thinks it’s just a phase.

Man tells wife she will respect their daughter’s decision not to let her meet her girlfriend

The author starts the post by saying that he and his wife are incredibly religious and don't approve of anything against their holy book.

But after the birth of their daughter, Harley, the author started thinking differently. But his wife grew more religious.

The issue is that after Harley turned 15, she came out as a lesbian. Harley told him first and, then, his wife. Although he wasn’t happy about it, his wife looked disappointed. But he was fine with it as long as her partners weren’t hurting her. The author asked his wife to support their daughter for her well-being, saying it wasn’t their place to judge.

That’s when he learned that his wife showed his daughter dating apps and asked her to date men. She also forced Harley to go out with her friend’s son.

When the author found out, he was angry and had to sleep in a different room because he didn’t want to look at her. They went to a marriage counselor, but his wife didn’t change much and made comments sometimes.

So when Harley got a girlfriend, she didn’t want to introduce her to his wife. His wife was hurt and mad at Harley for excluding her.

The author justified Harley to his wife by saying that she made their daughter feel bad and that the only way to get back on good terms with her was by getting over her homophobia. He said that her belief was getting in between her loving her daughter. He expressed a concern that, in the future, her daughter might cut contact with her.

His wife cried and shared the incident with their therapist, who felt the author was wrong because his wife grew up in a religious atmosphere. But the author thinks that isn’t a reason to become homophobic.

What do you think? Was the author wrong to point out that his wife needed to mend her relationship with their daughter if she wanted a place in her life? Share your thoughts below.

