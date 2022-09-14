Man says his master's graduation is more valuable than step-daughter's high school graduation

What do to when a loved one’s achievement is belittled?

A person who compar es their achievement with another’s is most likely to fail and have lower self-esteem, reduced motivation, and more.

Also, comparing achievements could make a person belittle others’ victories.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man wants to replace his step-daughter's high school graduation photo with his master’s graduation photo because his achievement was more valuable.

Man wants to replace step-daughter's high school graduation photo with his master's graduation photo

The author starts the post by saying that her daughter, Amy, graduated high school a few months back. She had hung Amy’s high school graduation photo in the living room. Her daughter plans to stay with them while she attends a local college.

Recently, her husband graduated his master’s degree and expressed his desire to hang it in the living room.

The author was overjoyed and said he could put it beside Amy’s. But he corrected her and said they could hang it instead of Amy’s.

The author’s husband expressed that both graduation certificates don’t have the same value. He felt his master’s degree certificate was more precious than Amy’s high school degree certificate. Apparently, his degree has more weight and value than my daughter's.

But the author refuses to do so because Amy's photo was hanging there for months and stated that it needs to be on display to encourage her daughter. Her husband got angry and suggested hanging Amy's photo in the hallway, but the author refused.

Her husband also said that the high school graduation photo wasn't worthy of being hanged, and putting both photos together on the same wall, was undermining his master's degree's value and disrespecting his efforts.

