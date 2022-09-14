Mom of 7 children forces others to give up elevator because 'her kids need to get home'

How to react when someone acts entitled?

An entitled mentality is when a person thinks they deserve something or that others owe them a favor. Such an attitude affects not only their relationships but also their career and social life.

The best way to handle an entitled person is by not playing along and standing up against them.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a mother of seven children thinks she is entitled to get the elevator for herself and her kids even if someone’s already in it.

Mom of seven children forces others to give up an elevator

The author starts the post by saying that her neighbor has seven children, all under nine.

She has seen the neighbor demand people take the next elevator because ‘her kids need to get home.’ According to the author, her neighbor would shove into the elevator and force those in it out. Once, she even made the author’s elderly father leave.

On the way back from work, the author took the bus with the woman and her children. Her children were noisy and ran up and down the aisle, causing inconvenience to others. One of the kids bumped their head on a pole and screeched till they got down.

The author was the first to enter the elevator in their building. Just as she entered, the woman rushed in with a double stroller and said the author would have to get out and catch the next elevator. When the author didn’t budge, the woman explained that the stroller wouldn’t fit with another person in the elevator and that she (the author) would have to wait for the next elevator.

The author refused to leave and said that she had a long day at work and wouldn't go. The neighbor pointed at her kids and asked whether she (the author) knew what she was dealing with. The author said she was willing to adjust and move into the corner but wouldn’t leave.

Others in the queue joined the author as the woman got off the elevator with her stroller and kids. She was criticizing the author for what she did. While most people in the elevator said she was right to stand up because the entitled woman ‘always did it,’ one disagreed with her.

