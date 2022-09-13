Woman tells stay-at-home mother she should've thought before having kids if she wanted freedom

People encounter different challenges depending on what they choose to do in their life. This applies to mothers and working women as well. While one might struggle to have some time for themselves, the other might have to deal with the issues at their office even if they get more time for themselves.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman tells a stay-at-home mother that she should have thought before having kids if she wanted freedom in life.

The author starts the post by saying that she and her best friend, Isla, have known each other since middle school. They even got into the same school.

But Isla chose to drop out a few months after getting pregnant accidentally. She had three other accidental pregnancies and is a stay-at-home mother with four children.

Having said that, the other day, the author told Isla that she was traveling to Europe, and if all went well, she would love it there.

Isla got annoyed and said that it must be nice to have all the freedom and no responsibilities. In reality, the author was working hard on getting her Ph.D.

So, the author told Isla that if she wanted to be free and go off whenever and wherever she wanted, she should’ve thought before having kids.

Isla got mad and left after slamming the door when she left. Now, Isla isn’t responding to her messages and badmouths her. So the author wonders whether she was wrong to tell Isla what she said.

