Woman wants to give her BIL's dead child's name to her child

Should one knowingly hurt a person by reminding them of their dead loved one?

Grief due to a loved one's death doesn’t vanish completely and might return during certain incidents.

Other people surrounding the grieving person can help them heal and live through the pain in several ways. Respecting and supporting them is one of the great ways to do that.

But what if one’s likes trigger a painful memory in such a grieving person?

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman decides to give her child the same name as her brother-in-law’s dead child.

Woman picks the same name for her baby as her BIL's unborn baby

The author starts the post by saying that her husband and his brother get along well even though they aren’t very close. She said that her brother-in-law always seemed to be a bit jealous of everything they had.

Having said that, the author and her husband are expecting their first child, a baby girl, soon. They were discussing potential names, and she suggested a name she really liked because it was unique.

However, there was an issue that her brother-in-law’s pregnant girlfriend had chosen the same name for their unborn baby three years ago. The girlfriend got the name from her favorite ballet and always said they would give their baby that name if it was a girl.

But they didn’t get a chance to see whether it was a boy or girl because the baby died early in an accident, along with her brother-in-law's girlfriend.

At a family event, the author and her husband were asked about the names they had in mind. When they shared the name, her brother-in-law looked surprised and said that it was the name they had picked for his daughter. The author’s husband clarified that they knew but liked the name a lot.

Her brother-in-law asked them to reconsider the name as it was really special to him. The author pointed out that they had fixed the name, and no one knew about the unborn baby’s gender (her brother-in-law’s baby’s gender.)

He was visibly upset and kept asking them to reconsider till the author got mad and told him that he didn’t own the name. She also asked him to pray for a healthy baby instead of fixating on the name.

Although her brother-in-law dropped the topic after that, her sister-in-law told her and her husband that they were intentionally hurting her brother-in-law.

