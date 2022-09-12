Woman furious at husband for missing their daughter's birth to work for his father

Should a father be present at the time of the delivery?

The dad’s presence at the time of birth is comforting for the mother, who might be going through a lot of pain, stress, and anxiety. A child born when the father is present during the delivery is likely to be more healthy.

Also, this strengthens family bonds by promoting positive feelings.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man skips his daughter’s birth to work for his father. His father threatened to make him unemployed if he left for the delivery.

Man misses his daughter’s birth

The author starts the post by saying that his dad isn’t a great person and owns the family restaurant that was run for decades. The author has worked in the restaurant since he was 15 years old and is now the head chef. His father treats his employees poorly and fires or demotes them if they miss even a shift.

In the middle of a hectic shift, the author’s mother-in-law called him, saying that his wife had gone into labor and was having the baby. But they were unstaffed that day, and his father said he would be unemployed if he left. Since the author couldn’t risk the job, especially after the baby was born, he stayed back and worked.

He tried to call his mother-in-law to let them know that he wouldn’t make it, but she didn’t pick up. When he reached the hospital after his shift, his sister-in-law wouldn’t let him see his daughter or wife and called him a bad father and husband. His wife and the baby went to stay with his mother-in-law later and wouldn’t listen to his explanation.

What do you think? Should the author have risked his job to attend his daughter’s birth? Share your thoughts below.