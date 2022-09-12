"No thanks, I prefer mom's food" Husband refuses to eat food that is not cooked by his mother

What to do when one's partner is a mama's boy?

Dating a mama’s boy can be hard as he might be dependent on his mother, may not trust anyone as much as his mother, always involve his mother, and other reasons.

What’s worse is that his mother might have the final say even in his romantic life and control his relationships.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man refuses to eat any food that is not cooked by his mother, including his wife’s. He makes his mother send food over to his house every day and doesn’t even try his wife’s food.

Woman tricks her husband into eating her food because he wouldn’t try it

The author starts the post by saying that her husband, Mickey, loves his mother’s cooking. He always praised her cooking and even mentioned it in his groom's speech.

But he refuses to try the food that the author cooks. When she asked him to try what she made, he would always say that he was full.

The author thought he would eat what she made after marriage. But nothing changed as he requested his mother to send him a meal every day, which he has after he returns home from work. On weekends, they go to his mother’s house and have breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even dessert.

Having said that, the author came up with a plan to make Mickey try her food. She served the food she cooked, saying it was from his mother’s, and made him have it.

After the dinner, the author asked him how the food was, and he praised the food, thinking his mother had cooked it. Then the author revealed that she made the food he had. Mickey got furious and told the author that she shouldn’t have lied to him. When she pointed out that he said the food was great, he left, saying she was unbelievable.

Later, Mickey made a post on Facebook about being tricked into eating someone’s food. The author feels bad now and wonders whether she was wrong.

