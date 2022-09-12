"What I did was a mistake" Man wants to reconcile with ex-wife after leaving pregnant affair partner

Can a person forgive their spouse for having an affair?

Infidelity can have a long-lasting effect on partners and children. The partner might go through severe grief, self-loathing, depression, and more for a long time.

Despite the suffering, some partners forgive their spouses. Such couples get back together in two years or so, according to an expert .

But is it practical to take back a spouse who left their family for their affair partner?

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man admits that he made a mistake by leaving his ex-wife for a younger affair partner and wants to get back together with his ex-wife.

Man wants to reconcile with ex-wife after leaving pregnant affair partner

The author starts the post by saying that her aunt was like an older sister or mother since her biological parents didn’t treat her well. The author’s children, a 16-year-old girl, and a 14-year-old boy, also loved her aunt like a grandmother.

She and her husband are getting a divorce after he had an affair with a younger woman. He told the author that he didn’t love her anymore and moved out a year ago. Then, he started dating his affair partner and got her pregnant.

His girlfriend (affair partner) was cruel to the author on social media by boasting about how she took him from an ‘old woman.’ But her ex-husband made his girlfriend delete the post, and he apologized to the author.

Having said that, the author’s aunt passed away six weeks ago. She learned this when she was working. Upon returning from the hospital, she saw her ex-husband waiting for her at the entrance of the building. He knew how important her aunt was to her, and they both hugged and cried. They got inside her apartment and were alone because their children were on vacation with his parents.

Her ex-husband helped her shower and held her while she cried. They kissed a lot and left the next afternoon when their children returned. He texted his parents, letting them know what happened, and the children got to know it from them. But they didn’t really speak to him and asked him to leave.

Last weekend, the author’s ex-husband showed up after knowing that the children would be with her cousins. He confessed that he still loved her and said ,"what I did was a mistake.”

Apparently, he was miserable last year. His girlfriend (affair partner) doesn’t think he loves her because he refused to move in with her. Later, she told him she was pregnant even after taking pills.

Her ex-husband tried to hold her, but she resisted and asked him to forget her. But continued to apologize and said he hated himself for hurting her and their children. He said that he learned how happy he was until he started living with another person.

The author wrote she could feel his love and that he looked remorseful. But she wonders whether he would get bored with her again and leave. She also ponders whether to tell his pregnant girlfriend what happened.

