Dad wants to go to a concert three weeks after the baby is due

The first few weeks after the delivery is a crucial time that requires the mother to care and rest for their recovery. The baby’s father can help the mother by creating a new schedule, volunteering to care for the child while the mother sleeps, etc.

The lack of the support of the father can increase stress in mothers and cause depression.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man wants to go to a concert weeks after the baby is due.

Man goes to a concert a few weeks after the baby is due

The author starts the post by saying that he and his wife are going to have a baby. They live with her three other children. The author booked a concert ticket for three weeks after the baby’s birth. His wife is furious at him for caring more about a concert than his unborn daughter.

The author explains that him going for a night shouldn’t be a big deal since he will be there for six whole weeks with paid time off. He also wants to go to a few football games since his family has season tickets. He feels going away for a few hours would help him blow away some stress of having a new baby.

The author also told his wife that he would care for the baby if his wife wanted to go out for an hour in the afternoon or the entire afternoon. He bought his wife a seat at her favorite artist’s concert about two weeks after his concert. He suggested that she go with her mom and enjoy the night while he looked after the baby.

But his wife said that she wouldn’t be able to leave the baby and didn’t understand how he was okay leaving the baby alone.

What do you think? Share your thoughts below.