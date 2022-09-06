Woman furious at best friend for spending $72,000 on her wedding

How much should one spend on their wedding?

Weddings are undeniably special occasions that can be expensive depending on the couple’s budget. Some couples might want an extravagant wedding in a posh venue, while others dream of a minimalistic function with their close ones.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman is furious at her best friend for having an expensive wedding that amounts to more than her husband’s yearly salary.

Woman spends more on her wedding than what her best friend's husband makes in a year

The author starts the post by saying that she and her best friend have known each other since they were two. After high school, the author created a business and got a degree in business management, which was a rewarding decision. Now the author has a successful business and is about to get married to an orthopedic surgeon.

As for her best friend, she dropped out of college after getting pregnant and decided to be a stay-at-home mother. Her fiance works a 9-5 job and earns enough for them to live well but not luxuriously.

The author and her best friend supported each other through all the issues they faced. The author even lent her best friend money when needed.

Having said that, the author wants an extravagant wedding, and while talking to her best friend about it, the latter mentions how she would also like to have her wedding in the same venue. The author indicated that the cost of the venue was $32,000, and her best friend went ballistic. She questioned why the author spent so much on her wedding when she could help her best friend instead.

The author’s best friend’s fiance earns $60,000 a year, and her wedding cost was about $72,000. Her best friend said she was a horrible friend for not helping more and called her irresponsible for spending so much on a single day when the best friend’s family wasn’t earning enough.

What do you think? Is the author wrong to spend a huge amount on her wedding? Share your thoughts below.