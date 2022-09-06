Man hides stepson's $7K motorcycle because it's a 'waste of money'

Are motorcycles harmful to teenagers?

Stepparents might tend to cross the boundary with their stepchildren at the beginning of the relationship. This could make the children resent them and strain the relationship.

So, one should ensure that they don’t interfere in their stepchild’s personal matters unnecessarily.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man hides a $7K motorcycle his wife bought his stepson, saying it's a waste of money.

Woman calls the Police on her husband after she finds he was hiding her son's motorcycle

The author starts the post by saying she got her 18-year-old son a $7K motorcycle because he loves them. Her son has his room decorated with different motorcycle posters and models. His biological father passed away when the boy was only twelve, and he now has a stepdad.

But the author’s husband discourages her and her son from riding because it's dangerous and distracting from school. He also didn’t like that the author got her son a $7K motorcycle when she could have to spend it on other things.

Around two weeks ago, her son’s motorcycle went missing, and they filed a police report. Meanwhile, her husband smiled smugly, saying, “I told you so! You just wasted your money!”

Her mother-in-law, a sweet lady, told them that she had seen a motorcycle resembling her son’s in the author’s husband’s house. The old lady showed her a picture of it, and the author realized that her husband had hidden it all the while.

When she approached her husband, he confirmed that he took it because she and her son were not taking him seriously. Her husband was considering selling it and returning the money to the author so that she could make better use of it. He told her he would not return it, and the author threatened to call the police. Her husband believed they wouldn’t interfere because it was a family matter.

However, the police returned the motorcycle and took in her husband when she informed them. Her husband was let go later but shouted at her for calling the police on him. His family also sides with her husband now.

Now, the author is wondering whether she did anything wrong.

