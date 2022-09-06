Dying woman wants her best friend to forgive her for having an affair with her husband

Can one forgive their spouse's affair partner?

Being cheated on can cause emotional distress, anxiety, depression, physical pain, and more. Although people who were cheated on can forgive their cheating partners , it will take a lot of work and time.

The situation could be worse if a person has an affair with their partner’s loved one.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman refuses to see her dying best friend after she had an affair with her then-husband and broke their marriage.

Woman kicks out half-sisters for insulting her mother

The author starts the post by saying that her mother and father divorced after he was caught cheating with her mother’s best friend. After the divorce, the best friend and her father married and had two daughters. Her mother hated all of them and refused to have any contact with them. However, she didn’t ask the author to do the same.

A few years ago, her mother’s best friend fell sick and tried to make up with her mother. But the latter refused to comply. Her mother’s best friend’s family says she died earlier than anticipated due to the sorrow her mother caused. So her half-sisters blame the author’s mother for her cruelty.

The author had made it clear to her half-sisters that she didn’t want to be involved in the issue and asked them not to insult her mother around her.

Having said that, the author was having a birthday party for her husband and had invited her mother and half-sisters. As soon as her half-sisters saw her mother, they attacked her publicly and caused a scene.

The author interfered and kicked her half-sisters out of the party. She later learned that they had planned to gang up on her mother and humiliate her in public.

Now, her half-sisters asked her how she could abandon them so easily.

What do you think? Share your thoughts below.