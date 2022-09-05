Man furious after GF pepper sprayed his friend for following her

Some people set up apps, ask a friend, or use other means to spy on their partner due to doubts regarding infidelity, gambling, etc., even though it's illegal in many places.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man arranged for his colleague to follow his girlfriend because he felt she was cheating on him.

Boyfriend mad at girlfriend for pepper spraying his friend after he had his friend watch her

The author starts the post by saying they got off from work at 8:30 pm and went to a fast food restaurant and a local grocery store.

That's when she noticed a man was on every aisle she went. She felt he was following her, so she left the store. After a while, she saw a truck following her car and got scared. She called her boyfriend, but he didn’t pick up. Finally, after a lot of pondering, she called her friend, Sherri, and learned that Sherri’s boyfriend was out and would confirm if she was being followed.

When the author parked the car in front of Sherri’s house, the truck parked a few blocks behind her. The author ran to Sherri’s door, and while climbing the stairs, she felt someone grab her shoulders.

Sherri screamed seeing this, and the author started pepper spraying the stranger. Sherri told her later that the author’s boyfriend, James, and Sherri’s boyfriend had pulled up.

The author then felt Sherri hugging her, James hugging her stalker, and Sherri’s boyfriend shouting at James.

Apparently, James felt like the author was having an affair because she worked long hours. So he asked his colleague to follow her. The stalker had called James when she pulled up in front of a place that wasn’t hers.

Using a pepper spray

A person is justified to use chemical sprays for self-defense against personal injury and other reasonable circumstances.

But the author’s boyfriend, James, thinks she overreacted. On the other hand, Sherri wants her to press charges against James and says he’s possessive and controlling.

