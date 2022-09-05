Woman refuses to pick up ex-husband's affair child from school

It's heartbreaking when one’s partner has an affair. Due to this, one might start self-hating or self-loathing, suffer from loss and anxiety, and have lower self-respect.

Most importantly, it affects the child negatively, if the couple has any. The child may trust the parent that didn’t cheat more and view the one that cheated as the reason for their family falling apart.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman refuses to pick up her ex-husband's child from school.

Woman says no to picking up her son’s half-sister from school

The author starts the post by saying that she is a single mother of two boys, 11 and 10 years old. She and their father were together for 13 years before they divorced 5 years ago.

He confessed that he was cheating on her. Since they were friends before they became a couple, the confession hurt her a lot. So the divorce wasn’t easy for her as she couldn’t even look at him for what he did even though he wanted to stay friends.

Soon after the divorce, he married his affair partner and had a daughter. Later, they had a son. But they lost a child recently and discovered that his wife had cancer.

Having said that, her ex-husband wants the author to help him out because they’re going through a bad face. His family abandoned him due to the divorce, and his wife doesn’t have anyone. He wants the author to care for his children, who’re 5 and 3 years old.

The author clarified that it would never happen, and he had ended any chance of her helping him by cheating.

But her ex-husband didn’t take it seriously and gave her name to his daughter’s school. They called the author because the girl wasn’t feeling good and her father (the author’s ex-husband) couldn’t leave work. He had missed a lot of work due to his wife’s chemotherapy and couldn’t take any more time off.

This turned into a huge issue between them, and they fought over the phone for a long time. Her ex-husband said that his daughter was sick and going through a lot at home. He pointed out that the author should be ashamed of herself.

What do you think? Should the author refuse to pick up her ex-husband’s child from school? Share your thoughts below.

