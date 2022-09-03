Woman publicly humiliates mom for dumping parenting responsibilities on 17-year-old son

Aabha Gopan

Is a teenager responsible for their half-baby sibling?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PKqIq_0hgOy9Yk00
Photo by Tatiana Syrikova

Caring for babies is hard, especially without any help for long periods. Not to mention that it’s a responsibility that parents have to take up unless in emergency conditions.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman publicly humiliates her mother for making her 17-year-old half-brother babysit their baby half-sibling.

Woman publicly humiliates her mom

The author starts the post by saying that she has a 17-year-old half-brother, Ethan. Her mother remarried when the author was 16 and had two other children.

Since Ethan’s father isn’t in the picture, he stays with their mother full-time. Meanwhile, the author spends more time with her father and his family. So she texts Ethan occasionally.

It was her mother’s birthday celebration a few days ago, and she couldn't find any of her half-siblings. Her mother said she asked Ethan to care for the baby while she took a break.

The author found Ethan and the baby crying in his room. He was rocking the baby, but she was inconsolable and kept crying. Diapers and formula were everywhere, and Ethan explained that he had tried everything to get her to stop.

The author somehow managed to calm both of them, and upon inquiry, she learned that their mother often left babies with Ethan. He said he didn’t call for help because he is usually good at caring for babies and helped when their other half-sibling was a baby and still cares for him.

The author was furious because Ethan was a 17-year-old boy, not the father or mother, but he still had to care for the children more than the parents.

The author criticized her mother while she was talking to a group. She said she couldn’t believe her mother was dumping all her responsibilities on Ethan. Her mother tried to justify her actions by saying that he liked it. Then, the author asked why he was sobbing in his room, feeling overwhelmed.

Later, the author’s mother called her and told her that although she respected her opinion, she didn’t have to humiliate her in public. Apparently, her boss was there, and now, he is cold to her mother.

What do you think? Should the author not have shouted at her mother publicly? Share your thoughts below.

Published by

Writes about popular Reddit threads to give insight into the different types of people in society.

79183 followers

