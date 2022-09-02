Pregnant woman refuses to house elderly parents after her delivery

Managing a newborn is definitely a hard time for new parents, especially if they don’t have any help. One could ask for help from their family so that they adapt to having a baby around. In such situations , the parents might have to offer those who’re willing to help with housing, food, and other basic facilities. But that can affect their privacy.

Can one have help as well as privacy?

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a pregnant woman asks her elderly mother for help after delivery but asks her to stay in an Airbnb or hotel, so they don’t invade her privacy.

Woman wants her parents in town, but not at my house, while she’s adjusting to life with a newborn

The author starts the post by saying she is pregnant and due in December. She lives with her fiance Dan in her hometown in the house her parents sold to her way below the market price. Her parents had the condition that she would let them stay in the house when they visited.

Having said that, the author asked her mother to come to their hometown to help around the house with the baby and offer emotional support after the delivery. Her mom was overjoyed and said she would be okay with living with them for a few weeks after the delivery. But the author didn’t want to house her mother as she and Dan would need alone time to adjust to the baby.

Her mother was offended and clarified that she wouldn’t invade their privacy and would only help. The author explained that her mother would have to get an Airbnb or hotel. Then, her father intervened and said hotels and Airbnb must be expensive during December because it's the holiday season. Her father explained that he wouldn’t spend money on that and pointed out that she was going back on the agreement that they could stay whenever they wanted. The author was devastated that her parents put money above her and their grandson.

After she cut the call, her mother sent her a message saying they were upset with the whole thing and thought that she wasn’t reasonable. Dan also sided with them when he got to know what happened.

What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comment box.